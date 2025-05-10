TIN teams up with Lostchild and Janethan for ‘Trust Your Touch’

In true TIN style, his latest single is homoerotic through and through, but this time he brings along fellow queer artists, Lostchild and Janethan.

Trust Your Touch was written by TIN in 2015, when he was obsessed with the likes of Troye Sivan and Olly Alexander. This song is about his fantasies of having a threesome with the two queer icons who have greatly inspired his music.

- Advertisement -

Together the trio have brought the song to life, each showing their unique talents.

According to Janethan, this collaboration was a long time coming.

“TIN is a trailblazer in the queer music scene and Lostchild tracks are like a hit of poppers in your favourite club at 3am. I don’t think anyone could have expected the synergy we had and the song that’s going to be a menace to your playlists.”

Lostchild had immense lust in mind when he produced Trust Your Touch and that shines through in the increasingly steamy visuals. The music video has each artist indulge in various kinks and fetishes including cruising, voyeurism, sportswear, and muscle worship.

This was new territory for TIN’s long-time producer and boyfriend.

“It was an honour to not only produce such an epic pop song as Trust Your Touch as well as feature on the track. Getting to embrace my sexual identity was so thrilling and empowering – I learnt to express it in a brand new way.” Lostchild said.

TIN said the track that was written a decade ago is an intriguing look back at how he viewed his sexuality at the time.

“Trust Your Touch is about being hungry but not knowing for what. Given I was more of a twink then, a lot of people assumed that I was a bottom and so I went along with it.

“I wanted the music video to embody the curiosity and tension that comes with that kind of innocence hence the lyric ‘where do I go from here?’” TIN said.

Check out the video.

Trust Your Touch is now available on all streaming platforms and music video is now available on Youtube.