Tina Arena announces 2025 Australian tour will begin in Perth

Culture

Earlier this year Tina Arena played a series of shows to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her landmark Don’t Ask album. In the new year she’ll be heading around the country with an encore tour named Don’t Ask Again.

The celebrations will begin in Perth at the Riverside Theatre on Sunday 27th April. After that Arena will have more shows in Sydney, Penrith, Newcastle, Melbourne, Cairns, Brisbane, Gold Coast, and Adelaide.

Pre Sales will be available from Thursday December 12, 10am local time to Friday December 13, 9am local. General Public tickets go on sale Friday 13 December, 10am local time. Tickets available from www.tinaarena.com

When Don’t Ask it reinvented Arena in Australian audiences’ eyes, and spawned the hits Chains, Sorrento Moon and Wasn’t It Good.

The impact of lead single Chains was massive, propelling Arena onto the global stage.

Chains has today been selected as one of ten extraordinary audio recordings illustrating Australia’s cultural and political life and environment added to the National Film & Sound Archive’s unique Sounds of Australia collection.

The archive noted that Chains became a career-defining moment for Tina upon its release in August 1994. The song reached No. 4 on the Australian charts, No. 6 in the UK, No. 20 in Canada, and No. 38 in the USA, cementing her place on the global stage. 

Tour Dates

Riverside Theatre, Perth WA – Sunday, 27 April 2025
State Theatre, Sydney NSW – Tuesday, 29 April 2025
State Theatre, Sydney NSW – Wednesday, 30 April 2025
Evan Theatre, Penrith NSW – Sunday, 4 May 2025
Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW – Tuesday, 6 May 2025
Palais Theatre, St Kilda VIC – Thursday, 8 May 2025
Palais Theatre, St Kilda VIC – Friday, 9 May 2025
Munro Martin Parklands, Cairns QLD – Saturday, 17 May 2025

