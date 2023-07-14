Troye Sivan finally lets us feel the ‘Rush’ and it’s a bop

Troye Sivan has finally shared his new song Rush and it’s one that’s going to fill dance floors and airwaves.

Sivan has been teasing a 15-second clip of the catchy tune on social media for weeks, but now it’s here in full with a eye-catching party video to accompany it.

The video sees Sivan, dressed in chaps and tighty-whiteys, join a bevy of very attractive people for a kegger party filled with dance moves, pole dancing, making out and a healthy dose of nudity.

When Sivan first tried to share a snipped of the clip of TikTok it was taken down for being too sexual. The social media app taking offence at the glimpse of a partly naked butt being slapped at the start of the beginning of the clip.

In a statement about his latest offering Sivan said it was definitely a party inspired tune.

“Rush is the feeling of kissing a sweaty stranger on a dancefloor, a 2-hour date that turned into a weekend, a crush, a winter, a summer,” Sivan said. “Party after party, after party after after party. All of my experiences from a chapter where I feel confident, free and liberated. Independent, yet somehow the most connected to the music and community around me.”

Warning: NSFW video contains nudity

Sivan has also announced his new album will be titled Something to Give Each Other. It will be the third album of his career.

On Instagram he shared the image that will be on the cover of the new record and took to TikTok to share a little info about the photo being taken.

“I don’t like the way that I look when I smile with my teeth.” Sivan said. “But I knew though that I wanted to smile on my album cover, but that scares the shit out of me.”

Sivan said the new record was about sex, partying and dancing, but also about real connection. So, he wanted the cover to express queer joy.

After spending the whole day of the photoshoot looking serious and sultry, Sivan said there just one moment when a model on the shoot made him laugh and he threw his head back, and that one frame of him laughing has become the cover for the new record.

The album has seen Sivan collaborate with a number of different songwriters including Oscar Görres (Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Sam Smith), Ian Kirkpatrick (Dua Lipa, Britney Spears), Leland (Selena Gomez, Ava Max) and Styalz Fuego (Khalid, Imagine Dragons).

The album will be released on 13th October.

