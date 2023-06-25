Rush: Stop teasing us and just release the tune Troye!

Troye Sivan has been teasing his new single Rush posting just a tiny sliver of his new song to social media sites over the last week.

In a series of videos on Instagram and TikTok Sivan has danced, sauntered and spun to the instantly catchy song.

A videos of Sivan dancing with chorographer Niana Guerrero appeared on his channel, with another clip appearing on her channel. He’s also posted clips from the bedroom, walking around the house, walking down the street and from the bathroom.

Each clip has the same short audio grab of a sing-along chorus that chants “I feel the rush, addicted to your touch.” which is followed by Sivan’s falsetto adding “It’s so good”.

Gay fans have been quick to point out that Rush is the name of a popular brand of poppers that come with distinctive yellow packaging, and photos Sivan has posted also have Rush written in yellow. A photo on Sivan’s Instagram appears to show him in a euphoric moment.

Sivan announced the name of his new project while posting a racy photo of him in the bedroom. His upcoming third album comes five years after the release of Bloom which featured the singles My My My, Bloom, Dance to This and The Good Side.

The Perth-raised artist has remained in the public eye through a steady stream of stand-alone singles, an EP, collaborations and heaps of television and movie appearances. Since his last record he’s teamed up with Charli XCX, Lauv, Kacey Musgraves, PNAU Gordi and Jay Som.

Little is known about who Sivan has been working on for his new record, or when the single will get a full release.

But based on the meagre 15 seconds shared to date – we’d like it now!

