Troye Sivan is getting a lot of attention with the debut of his new live show

Troye Sivan kicked off his Something We Give Each Other tour in Lisbon last night and it looks like it was a sultry, steamy and sexually charged affair.

Sivan took to the stage at the Coliseu dos Recreios shirtless, and then worked his way through some of his biggest hits including the smash hits from his most recent album.

- Advertisement -

The show opened up with Got Me Started, before launching into What’s the Time Where You Are, and stomper My My My!

The set list also included In my Room, Dance to This, Supernatural, Bloom, Still Got It, Heaven, One of Your Girls, STUD, 1999, Honey and it call came to a conclusion with the party chant of Rush.

Clips from the show shot by audience members have appeared on social media and include shots of Sivan making out with his backing dancers, earing some glitter chaps, recreating the choreography from something got me started, and a moment where he uses a microphone to depict an act of oral sex.

Troye Sivan singing into the mic in THIS position?!?? Oh he’s taking it #STGEOTour pic.twitter.com/j0x6WmoLsD — A. (@fashionfaguette) May 29, 2024 The scene has led to media outlets reporting that fans are upset about the risqué scene.

Australia’s Murdoch owned News.com says fans took to social media calling for the singer to be cancelled, and others saying the show was not suitable for children.

…but most of the social media posts we could find just say it’s an amazing show and Sivan was boldly declaring his sexuality like many artists before him.

Sivan recreated many of his videos throughout the show.