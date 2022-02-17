Troye Sivan shares new tune from upcoming film ‘Three Months’

Troye Sivan has shared a new tune. Trouble, a collaboration with Jay Som, it is one of two new tracks Troye has recorded for his upcoming film Three Months.

Sivan’s Three Months will make it’s Australian debut on Paramount+.

In the film Sivan stars as Caleb Khan, a South Florida teen who loves is camera, his weed and his grandmother.

On the eve of his high school graduation, everything changes when he realises he’s been exposed to HIV. While he waits three months for the definitive tests on his status, he finds love in the most unlikely of places. Also appearing in the film are some very respected actors including Ellen Burstyn and Lou Gossett Jr.

Sivan’s last screen outing was a supporting role in the acclaimed film Boy Erased. In his younger days he appeared in Wolverine and the Spud trilogy of films.

He’s currently film the new television series The Idol, which was created by Abel Tesfaye (aka The Weeknd) alongside Euphoria showrunner Sam Levison, and Reza Fahim.

Filming of Three Months began in March 2020 but the production was shut down due to Covid-19, and resumed eight months later.

Take a look at the trailer for the film.

Three Months was written and directed by Jared Frieder, who previously worked on the MTV series Sweet/Vicious. It’s Frieder’s first directorial feature and he’s shared the story was based on his own experiences.

“At its core, it’s a film about dismantling the shame around HIV and showing that it’s no longer a death sentence in our modern world with access to health care,” he said. “It’s about a kid coming of age and realizing that the very things that make him different also make him indispensable and worthy of love. And perhaps most of all, it’s about what it’s like to wait.” Frieder said in a statement.

Back in 2020 Lisa Dobrin, CEO of WAAC, spoke to OUTinPerth about what someone should do if they believe they have been exposed to HIV.

Dobrin, said if an individual has been exposed, or suspects they have been exposed to HIV, they should present to an Emergency Department or GP and ask for Post Exposure Prophylaxis, known as PEP.

“PEP is a short course of medication taken very soon after exposure to HIV to prevent the virus from taking hold in the body,” she says. “It’s important to start it within 72 hours after being exposed to HIV for it to be effective, so every hour counts.”

The health expert also spoke about the need for Western Australians to have an up to date knowledge of current HIV treatment and prevention options.

In recent years PrEP preventative treatments have had a major effect on reducing the level of new diagnosis of HIV in many jurisdictions, including Western Australia.

Pre-exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) is a once a day medication that is highly effective in preventing people from contracting HIV, combined with effective treatments that allow people who are living with HIV to maintain an undetectable viral load, it has made a major difference in the fight against HIV.

