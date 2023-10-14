Troye Sivan shares video for ‘One of Your Girls’ as album drops

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Troye Sivan released his new album Something We Give To Each Other on Friday and also shared a video for new song One of Your Girls.

The record is Sivan’s third full-length album, and his first since 2018’s Bloom. So far fans have loved the singles Rush and Got Me Started, but Sivan shifts gears with the third single delivering a smooth meditation on lust and desire.

The video features actor and musician Ross Lynch. Sivan shot the stunning video with director Gordon von Steiner, cinematographer Stuart Winecoff and choreographer Sergio Reis, the same team behind the official videos for Rush and Got Me Started.

In the song Sivan sings about sleeping with straight men when they are not satisfied with their girlfriends. On the track he sings “Give me a call if you ever get lonely, I’ll be like one of your girls or one of your hommies.”

Sivan promises he’ll keep the secrets of men looking for a down-low hook-up.

The clip also features the pop star winking at viewers before donning drag to make his dates fantasies come true.

Ross Lynch was the vocalist for US pop rock band R5, and also is one half of the du Driver Era alongside his brother Rocky.

He appeared in the film My Friend Dahmer, portraying serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer as a teenager. He also appeared as Harvey Kinkle in the TV series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Sivan composed the song alongside Leland and producer Oscar Görres, they are behind most of the tracks on the album, although the first two singles have involved producer Styalz Fuego.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.