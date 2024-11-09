Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Turkish film festival cancelled after screening of ‘Queer’ is blocked

Culture

Organisers of a four-day film festival in Türkiye have cancelled their entire festival after authorities objected to Queer, the new film from director Luca Guadagnino, being in the program.

The screen adaptation of the William Burroughs novel stars Daniel Craig, Drew Starkey and Lesley Manville.

- Advertisement -

The film has been getting rave reviews since it made its debut at the Venice International Film Festival earlier this year, but Turkish authorities say screening it is a security risk that could disturb the peace.

The film had been scheduled to screen as part of a festival being put on by online screener Mubi.

“Hours before the start … we were told by the Kadikoy district authorities that the screening of Queer, the opening film, was banned … on grounds it contained provocative content that would disturb the peace,” it said.

The authorities said the ban would be “enforced for security reasons”, according to Mubi.

Mubi denounced the ban as “restricting art and freedom of expression”.

“Hours before the opening of MUBI Fest Istanbul 2024, which we have been meticulously planning for months, and which was announced a few weeks ago and sold-out days ago, we were informed that the screening of Queer – the festival’s opening film – has been banned by a decision of the Kadıköy District Governorate of Istanbul.” the organisation said.

“The decision states that the film is prohibited on the grounds that it contains provocative content that could endanger public peace, with the ban being imposed for security reasons.

“We believe this ban is a direct restriction on art and freedom of expression. Festivals are spaces that celebrate art, cultural diversity, and community, bringing people together.

“This ban not only targets a single film but also undermines the very essence and purpose of the festival.”

Homosexuality is legal in Türkiye but people have faced increasing discrimination during the time that Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has been President.

In 2013, ILGA-Europe ranked Turkey 39th out of 49 countries regarding the protection of LGBTQ rights, but in 2024, it fell to the 47th position, followed only by Azerbaijan and Russia.

Latest

Community

Faction Carnival evoked a competitive spirit and mountains of fun

0
Teams representing all the colours of the Pride rainbow took part.
News

John Duff is back with a stick-up

0
The singer is holding up a strip joint and delivering some moves.
History

On This Gay Day | Film director Terrence Davies was born in 1945

0
Terrence Davies films were highly acclaimed and distinctive.
News

ANESU and LILPIXIE share new track ‘Robin Hood’

0
On the new tune ANESU raps about jumping out of a closet like Robin Hood.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Community

Faction Carnival evoked a competitive spirit and mountains of fun

0
Teams representing all the colours of the Pride rainbow took part.
News

John Duff is back with a stick-up

0
The singer is holding up a strip joint and delivering some moves.
History

On This Gay Day | Film director Terrence Davies was born in 1945

0
Terrence Davies films were highly acclaimed and distinctive.
News

ANESU and LILPIXIE share new track ‘Robin Hood’

0
On the new tune ANESU raps about jumping out of a closet like Robin Hood.
News

PrideFEST continues with sports, family gatherings and art galore

0
See what's on this weekend.
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

Faction Carnival evoked a competitive spirit and mountains of fun

Graeme Watson -
Teams representing all the colours of the Pride rainbow took part.
Read more

John Duff is back with a stick-up

OUTinPerth -
The singer is holding up a strip joint and delivering some moves.
Read more

On This Gay Day | Film director Terrence Davies was born in 1945

OUTinPerth -
Terrence Davies films were highly acclaimed and distinctive.
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture