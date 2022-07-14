‘Uncoupled’ the new series starring Neil Patrick Harris drops full trailer

Screen,Tv | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Uncoupled, the new Netflix comedy series that sees Neil Patrick Harris exploring gay single life as a man in his fifties, have just released their full trailer.

The project is coming to Netflix with creator Darren Star at the helm. Star’s previous success included working on Beverly Hills, 90210 and Melrose Place, Sex and the City and more recently Younger and Emily In Paris.

Harris plays Michael Lawson, who is adjusting to life after an unexpected separation from his partner of 17 years leaves him alone in New York City. As he faces his fiftieth birthday his world is turned upside down and he has to deal with returning to the dating scene as an older gay man.

Tisha Campbell, Emerson Brooks and Brooks Ashmanskas will be series regulars, while Marcia Gay Harden and Tuc Watkins will have recurring roles.

Campbell will play Suzanne, an expensively put-together high-powered real estate agent who is Michael Lawson’s business partner and loyal friend. She is a confident and quick-witted single divorcée with a son in his early 20s.

Brooks will portray Billy, one of Michael’s close friends and a celebrity TV weatherman. He’s good-looking and charming, likes to have a good time, and frequently dates much younger men. He’s best known for his roles in MacGyver, The Last Ship and more recently Queens.

Ashmanskas will play Stanley, another of Michael’s close friends, who is witty and quick and a bit of a snob. He is a very successful art dealer who is not as successful in the romance department.

Marcia Gay Harden Harden will make multiple appearances as Claire, an Upper East Side socialite in the midst of a bitter divorce from her husband. Tuc Watkins is Colin, a hedge fund manager who blindsides his longtime partner Michael Lawson when he leaves him on the eve of his fiftieth birthday.

Take a look at the latest trailer.

Neil Patrick Harris first came to prominence as teen doctor Doogie Howser, his career had resurgence when he appeared as an outrageous fictional version of himself in the film Howard and Kumar Go To White Castle. He played the memorable character Barney Stinson on nine seasons of How I Met Your Mother.

More recently Harris played a dramatic role in the acclaimed drama It’s a Sin, and appeared in The Matrix Resurrections. He’s currently filming an appearance in an upcoming edition of Doctor Who.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.