Victorian Pride Centre announce their inaugural CEO

The Victorian Pride Centre Board has announced Justine Dalla Riva as its inaugural CEO.

The Pride Centre will be Australia’s first and the world’s second largest Pride Centre. Based on Fitzroy Street in St Kilda, the building is due to open later this year.

The Pride Centre will house major LGBTIQ organisations such as Switchboard administration, Minus18, Thorne Harbour Health, Melbourne Queer Film Festival, JOY 94.9 FM, Australian Lesbian and Gay Archives, the Australian GLBTI Multicultural Council, and Transgender Victoria.

The Monash Gender Clinic will be located at the Centre and will provide services to the Trans and Gender Diverse community. Star Health, which provides primary health services, and is rainbow-tick accredited, will have its administration based at the Centre.

Board Chair Jude Munro AO said Dalla Riva brought a wealth of experience to the role.

“I am delighted that Justine Dalla Riva has been appointed as our inaugural CEO of the Pride Centre. She brings a wealth of community-based experience, commercial acumen and stakeholder networks to the role as CEO. She won the position against a strong, nationally competitive field of applicants.”

Justine Dalla Riva comes with significant experience having been the acting CEO of the Victorian Pride Centre. She has a Masters in Marketing, a graduate diploma in graphic design, and BA (Hons).

Dalla Riva said she aspired to make the centre a place that everyone could be proud of.

“I am thrilled and humbled to be appointed as CEO of the Victorian Pride Centre. This is a significant role and I am committed to working with all involved to ensure the vision of the Pride Centre and our communities is realised. I will be bringing my very best to each and every day so the Pride Centre is a place we can all be proud of.”

Source: Media Release, image: Justine Dalla Riva with Thorne Harbour Health CEO Simon Ruth.

