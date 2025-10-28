Victoria’s Commissioner for LGBTQIA+ Communities says he’s still going to Better Together

Joe Ball, Victoria’s Commissioner for LGBTQIA+ Communities says he’s still heading to Adelaide to take part in the 2025 Better Together Conference despite many organisations boycotting the event in protest.

The event has become steeped in controversy after it was flagged that a podcast series put out by conference organisers including statements about people who are transgender that went unchallenged.

- Advertisement -

Ball, who is transgender, said he’d still be speaking at the event.

Joe Ball, Victoria’s Commissioner for LGBTQIA+ Communities.

“I have attended the Better Together Conference every year since it began, only missing one due to the birth of my daughter” Ball wrote on a social media post.

“It has always been a space that welcomed a wide range of opinions on what affects our LGBTIQA+ communities. But it has never before platformed opponents of equality. That is how this year is different” he continued.

“These voices already have platforms in mainstream media and through anti-trans lobby groups. They do not need one within the LGBTIQA+ community.”

“Let me be clear: these are not moderate views. They are anti-rights views, part of a coordinated global movement seeking to erode equality and human rights.”

“And that is precisely why I am still going.”

“I know others will and have made different choices, and I respect this, but for me, walking away or forfeiting this space doesn’t feel right. I believe that many on the Board and within the conference community share this commitment and are standing with us. I also believe in repair, in allowing people to be wrong, to learn, and to make it right, including those in leadership.” Ball said.

Following concern over the podcast conversation between Matt Beard, the Executive Director of international LGBTIQA+ advocacy organistion All Out, and Jason Tuazon McCheyne, the founder of The Equality Project, several high profile organisations have announced boycotts of the event.

Victoria’s Drummond Street Services, who also run QueerSpace, have cut all ties with The Equality Project, while Transgender Victoria also announced they were pulling out. Trans Sisters United, who are also based in Melbourne, said the apology from The Equality Project sidestepped the concerns that were being raised.

The Equality Project issued an apology on Saturday, and on Monday all the episodes of their podcast series were wiped from the internet.

Amnesty International’s NSW LGBTIA+ Network also publicly criticised The Equality Project posting a message of solidarity with transgender communities.

South Australia’s Rainbow Advocacy Alliance said they would still be attending the conference this week, published a statement condemning the podcast.

The 2025 Better Together conference is set to run in Adelaide over two days beginning on Friday with over 80 sessions in the program. OUTinPerth will be covering the conference and presenting two sessions.

At the conference Joe Ball is set to take part in a panel discussion on LGBTIQA+ hate crimes and will present a talk titled “Kindness, Conflict and Change in the Fight for LGBTIQA+ Rights’.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: info@discharged.asn.au / discharged.asn.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au