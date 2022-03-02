Vote on WA’s 45 best songs on RTRFM’s 45th birthday

West Australians can now vote on their favourite local tune for RTRFM’s upcoming countdown of the 45 greatest WA songs, to be broadcast on the beloved community radio station’s official 45th birthday on Friday 1 April.

From 2pm to 7pm on 1 April, RTRFM’s Breakfast host Taylah Strano and the station’s music director (and Thursday Drivetime presenter) Matt Perrett will play the list in full, building up to the #1 WA song, as voted by listeners.

They’ll be joined by special guests throughout the countdown, which the station reminds is both completely subjective and probably only somewhat accurate. Still, always great to hear some good music!

A shortlist of 250 iconic songs were selected by RTRFM’s staff, presenters and industry experts, who made a point to select those that also best represent “The Sound Alternative”, given RTRFM’s commitment over 45 years to provide a platform for under-the-radar and alternative acts.

However, voters can also vote for their personal favourite songs if they weren’t included in the shortlist.

“Yes, ranking art is pretty silly, but hey, it’s our birthday so we’ll rank what we want to,” says RTRFM’s General Manager Simon Miraudo.

“No matter what the ‘final 45’ looks and sounds like, or even what lands at number one (though, what an achievement!), this vote allows people to scroll through and admire some of the great music WA has produced over the decades, beyond the usual suspects. Hopefully by placing a vote, or by listening to the countdown, folks will remember a long-lost fave or discover some great new-old music from their hometown.

“I’m also sincerely looking forward to seeing the additional suggestions from voters. We’ve tried to be as representative and inclusive as possible, but we can always do better, and similarly want to be introduced to (or reminded of) a wide array of artists who capture the spirit and sound of WA.

“I can’t wait to spend 1 April listening to all this brilliant WA music, and then alternate between cheering and complaining about the final order.”

RTRFM celebrated its 45th last weekend with SINCE ’77, a takeover of Fremantle venues Mojos and Port Beach Brewery, with 19 local acts.

The station also recently released a new line of anniversary merchandise, which can be purchased here.

On 1 April, the station is planning 17 hours of celebrations on the air:

6 – 9am: Drive’s Tim & Em host an all-WA edition of BREAKFAST.

9am – 12pm: ARTBEAT looks back at the history of RTRFM.

12 – 2pm: Sandy takes you OUT TO LUNCH with unique songs from 1977.

2 – 7pm: Taylah and Matt countdown the 45 GREATEST WA SONGS.

7 – 9pm: SOULSIDES spins a special all-45RPM vinyl selection.

9 – 11pm: Groove to the best of funk and R&B from ’77 on BLACK & BLUE.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.