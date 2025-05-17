West Australian Ballet thrills with the classic ‘Don Quixote’

Don Quixote is one of ballet’s great works, equally romantic, thrilling and hilarious. After an acclaimed season in 2017 the work has been restaged and it’s better than ever.

It’s a feast of colour, excitement, exceptional dance, romance and comedy. A triumph for the West Australian Ballet.

This marvelous production was choreographed by Lucette Aldous, based on the original choreography of Maruis Petitpa. Aldous had a long association with the ballet, playing the lead role of Kitri in Rudolph Nureyev’s acclaimed 1970s film production of the work.

The prima ballerina, who taught hundred of dancers over many decades at the West Australian Academy of Perming Arts, passed away in 2021. For this staging her daughter Floeur Alder has worked with the company to ensure it’s just perfect.

Jack Whiter as Don Quixote and Lorenzo Lupi as Sancho Panza in Don Quixote.

First performed in 1889 at the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, this epic tale is based on the novel by Miguel de Cervantes.

It follows eccentric knight Don Quixote and his sidekick Pancho Panza who travel across Spain in search of adventure. Don Quixote however is just a nobleman lost in a dream.

In San Sebastian, Kitri hopes to marry local lad Basilio, but her father Lorenzo, the local inn-keeper has different ideas. He’s in favour of marrying his daughter off to the wealthy, but vain, Gamache.

Chihiro Nomura as Kitri in Don Quixote. Photo by Emma Fishwick.

Chiihro Nomura returns to play Kitri, after successfully nailing the role in 2017. This time her suitor Basilio is admirably portrayed by Oscar Valdés.

Adam Alzaim is hilarious as foppish and bumbling Gamache. Never missing a comedic moment his performance had the audience in stitches.

Jack Wither plays the ageing title character, with Lorenzo Lupi in tow his squire. Ludovico Di Ubaldo takes on the role of Kitri’s demanding father.

Juan Carlos Osma is, as always, a commanding presence playing Espada, and Jurgen Rahimi impresses as the leader of the bandits.

Adam Alzaim as Gamache in Don Quixote. Photo by Emma Fishwick.

Alan Lees sets and costumes are eye-catching, filling the stage with autumnal shades of orange, peach, yellow, and splashes of deep maroon and hot pink.

Don Quixote is a joy from start to finish, and it’s a work that really allows the dancers to show off what they can do, leaping, spinning, flying and twirling. And due to the nature of the story, they can smile too, and look like they’re at one hell of a great party.

Don Quixote is at His Majesty’s Theatre until 31 May 2025. Tickets are on sale now.