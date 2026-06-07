The reboot of the Australian version of ‘The Traitors’ arrives this August

The first two seasons of the Australian version of The Traitors failed to make a significant impact, but with audiences now hooked thanks to the hugely successful UK and US editions, the series is getting a major reboot.

The Traitors UK has become addictive viewing, with both its regular season and its thrilling celebrity edition hosted by Claudia Winkleman winning fans. The US version, fronted by Alan Cumming, mixes celebrities with everyday players and has proved just as compelling.

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Now, the Australian franchise is set for a fresh start. The upcoming season will be hosted by Gretel Killeen and will feature twenty-two well-known Australians, including some of reality TV’s most strategic minds. Together, they will enter Gretel’s grand and gloriously strange manor, where secret alliances and scheming take centre stage.

The first trailer for the new season has arrived, and anticipation is already building ahead of its weekly rollout.

Joining Gretel in the manor are Ian “Dicko” Dickson and Cosima De Vito from Australian Idol, Gamble Breaux from The Real Housewives of Melbourne, Krissy Marsh from The Real Housewives of Sydney, Kween Kong and Rhys Nicholson from Drag Race Down Under, Shane Gould, Kirby Bentley, Henry Nicholson and AJ Antonios from Australian Survivor, Keira Maguire and Alex Nation from The Bachelor, and Cam Merchant from Married at First Sight.

Also joining the game are Rachael Evren and Claudia Bonifazio from Love Island Australia; Josh Packham and Luke Packham from Love Island Australia and The Block; Alvin Quah from MasterChef Australia; Manaaki Hoepo from Aussie Shore; Tully Smyth from Big Brother; Lawson Mahoney from Made in Bondi; and musician Rob Farnham, son of Australian music legend John Farnham.

If you cannot wait until August, viewers can head to 10Play to watch The Traitors Ireland, alongside versions from India, Canada, New Zealand, and the longstanding UK and US editions.