WA Government seeks EOIs for family and domestic violence advisory group

Warning: This article contains mentions of family and domestic violence.

The Cook Government is seeking expressions of interest from people who have experienced family and domestic violence to form a new advisory group.

The Lived Experience Advisory Group (LEAG) is part of a $96.4 million package towards initiatives that prevent family and domestic violence announced in Western Australia’s 2024-25 State Budget.

The LEAG was a key recommendation from the Family and Domestic Violence Summit held in August last year, and is supported by the WA Government’s Family and Domestic Violence Taskforce.

Expressions of interest are sought from people varied backgrounds, including people who are LGBTQIA+, Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander, culturally and linguisitically diverse, living with disability or from regional and remote Western Australia.

An operating model to guide the LEAG’s mission was informed by Kwobap Consultancy in consultation with moe than 500 people through an online survey, face-to-face meetings and focus groups, led by Project Manager Alison Scott.

Protection of Family and Domestic Violence Minister Sabine Winton

Protection of Family and Domestic Violence Minister Sabine Winton says the LEAG will place victim-survivors of family and domestic violence at the centre of policy and service design.

“We know that one person’s experience of domestic violence is not the same as another’s, which is why we are especially keen for people from different walks of life to put their hands up to be a part of this group,” Minister Winton said.



“During my time as Minister, I’ve met with many victim-survivors, and something I commonly hear is that they don’t just want to tell their story – they want to help change the story.



“It is crucial that victim-survivors have a say on the services, programs, and policies that are designed to support them.

Minister Winton adds that people with lived experience are experts as users of services, and have invaluable expertise and insight.



“I encourage any person with lived experience of domestic violence to express their interest in joining the LEAG, especially Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women, who we know are disproportionately impacted by family violence.



“I look forward to working alongside the Lived Experience Advisory Group and continuing the Cook Government’s resolve to end family and domestic violence.”

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: info@discharged.asn.au / discharged.asn.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au