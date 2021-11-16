WA Women’s Hall of Fame seek nominations for 2022 Awards

In 2021 The WA Women’s Hall of Fame added inspiring women from the past to their hall of fame and presented an inspiring photographic exhibition which has toured across the state.

In 2022 they will return to recognising the achievements of women from both the past and the present. Nominations are now open for 2022, in the categories of: Health, Community, STEM, Culture, Education, Sport, and Business.

Championing this year’s call for nominations is 2021 WA Women’s Hall of Fame Inductee, Ms Janet Holmes a Court AC who said it is important to recognise the achievements on women.

“As an inaugural inductee, I am very pleased to ‘Champion’ the WA Women’s Hall of Fame’s 2022 call for nominations. There are eight categories including the Arts, something about which I am passionate. Art in all its varied forms has the ability to influence society, to possibly change opinions, instil values, and connect communities. All elements exhibited through the 227 WA Women’s Hall of Fame inductees,” Holmes a Court said.

“It is important to recognise women’s achievements in all areas of community, so I encourage you to think about nominating a woman you know, particularly in the Arts. Let’s celebrate their achievements in 2022.”

Also championing this year’s call for nominations is award-winning journalist, radio broadcaster, and television presenter, Peter Kennedy who highlighted how inspirational the Hall of Fame is.

“Acknowledging the contribution that women have made throughout our vast State – whether in public life, the professions, service industries, sport, or less high-profile roles in isolated areas – is a vital function of the WA Women’s Hall of Fame. So is the example and inspiration that these women provide to others to also step up. When that happens, the community is the winner,” Kennedy said.

Nominate a worthy woman now.

