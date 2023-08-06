Well hello Michael Cimino

What you do if you came home and found actor Michael Cimino in a bathtub full of flowers?

That’s the question the Love Victor star asked with a series of images posted to his Instagram account this week. Captured by photographer Henry Jimenez, the 23-year-old actor is all grown up and looks very different to the how he appeared in the popular TV series Love Victor.

Since the show’s third and final season aired in 2022 Cimino has gone on the appear in a recurring role on the TV series How I Met Your Father and has also popped up on the fourth season of Never Have I Ever.

Cimino has also released his first EP and a string of singles as he delves into making music too.

OIP Staff

