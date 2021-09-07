“What’s that on your face Otis?” – the new ‘Sex Education’ trailer is here

Aimee’s got a new car, Steve’s got a goat, Adam’s got a new found confidence and Otis has grown a moustache over the summer.

There’s a lot of changes going on amongst the cast of Netflix’s Sex Education, but these pale in comparison to the changes going on at their high school where a new head teacher has taken charge.

A new trailer for the show’s third season has just been released and there’s a lot to take in. The show has finally released a full trailer, following a series of teaser clips that have drip fed over the last few months.

Jemima Kirk joins the cast as new the headteacher. She’s best known for her role as Jessa in six seasons of the TV series Girls. While singer Dua Saleh will be making their acting debut, playing Cal, a nonbinary student.

Jason Issacs will be along for the ride too, he’s playing Principal Groff’s more successful more successful older brother Peter. Issacs is best known for his role as Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter films and playing Captain Gabriel Lorca in Star Trek Discovery, but his long list of credits also includes The West Wing, Black Hawk Down, The State Within and Awake.

Take a look at the trailer, and start counting down the days until the full series of Sex Education drops on 17th September.

