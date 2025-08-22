Who’s got our attention on ‘The Voice Australia’

The latest series of The Voice Australia is half way through it’s first round of chair-turning auditions and a few contestants have caught our attention.

This year there’s been a big refresh of the coaching line up with only Kate Miller-Heidke being retained from last year’s line up. Joining her are Spice Girl Melanie C, Ronan Keating and 80’s rocker Richard Marx.

- Advertisement -

Melanie C has shown she can pull the contestants in by reminding them that she’s one of just five Spice Girls in the world and the one who has played giant stadiums, while Richard Marx has surprised viewers by drawing upon his extensive behind-the-scenes work writing and producing a diverse range of artists.

Melanie C, Richard Marx, Kate Miller-Heidke and Ronan Keating.

Amongst all the chair spinning, blocking, nerves and pitches a few contestants have caught our attention.

Mathias Gault

Hailing from Perth, 21-year-old Mathis Gault can be found fronting local band The Kickons. For his audition on The Voice Gault donned a tight black singlet, showed off his piano skills and delivered an infectious rendition of a song by The Killers.

Callan James

It’s the campest audition so far, Callan James opted to perform Lizzo’s Good As Hell and soon had all four judges hitting their big red buttons. The crowd were on their feet as he delivered some powerhouse vocals. The 25-year-old has travelled from New Zealand for the completion.

Amber Skates

Amber Skates had no shortage of energy in her rendition of Deelite’s Groove is in the Heart. She only got two of the judges to commit, but hell you only need one to stay in the running. While Amber’s performance was a little bizarre – we’re eager to see what comes next from this zany singer.

Xaz

It took mere seconds for Melanie C to hit her buzzer when rapper Xaz took to the stage, and Ronana Keating was just moments behind her. He opted to deliver his take on Megan Thee Stallion’s banger Savage while also showing off some unique fashion.

Cassie Henderson

Playing the guitar and nailing a rendition of Chappell Roan’s Good Luck Babe got Cassie a four-chair turn. She spoke about how she’d shied away from music in her teens after experiencing negative comments on social media, but now she’s ready to stand in the spotlight.

The coaches are now past the halfway mark of auditions and quickly filling up their teams. Each coach is allowed 10 singers to mentor. Richard Marx has already signed up nine, so only one slot remains on his team.

Melanie C has eight spots filled and Cassie henderson, Callan James, Xas, and Matthias Gault are all on team Melanie. Kate Miller-Heidke has six signed up including Amber Scales, while Ronan Keating has only convinced five singers to sign on to Team Ronan.

Catch up on all the episodes on Seven+