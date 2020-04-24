‘Will & Grace’ ready say goodbye all over again with series finale

Fans are preparing themselves to say goodbye to Jack, Karen, Will and Grace for the final time, as the revival reaches its season finale today.

Originally taking a farewell bow in 2006 after its original eight season run, the beloved Max Mutchnik sitcom made its triumphant return to TV in 2017 for another three seasons.

Celebrated for bringing LGBTIQ+ visibility to mainstream audiences in the 1990s and 2000s, Will & Grace attracted a slew of superstar guests such as Madonna, Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez and Cher to join in the fun.

Now after three more years together, NBC has offered a glimpse at the show’s last ever episode in this short synopsis.

“With the apartment packed up, Will (Eric McCormack) is determined to not reminisce about his life in the city or his ex, McCoy (guest star Matt Bomer). Grace (Debra Messing), on the verge of giving birth, keeps having false alarms of going into labour.”

“At the behest of Stan, Karen (Megan Mullally) goes to the top of the Statue of Liberty to get closure with her ex-husband. Jack’s (Sean Hayes) dream of taking a bow on a Broadway stage becomes a very real possibility.”

