Word from WAAC | Where do things stand today?

Over the last 40 years, the landscape of HIV and AIDS in Australia has changed dramatically.

Thanks to the tireless efforts of community, advocates, clinicians, and researchers, the advances in understanding and managing HIV mean that people living with HIV can now live long, health lives, and we are now aiming for the virtual elimination of HIV transmission in Australia.

- Advertisement -

While we’ve made incredible progress, the journey isn’t finished yet. Here is a brief update on where things stand today.

Epidemiology

At the end of 2023, there were approximately 30,010 people living with HIV



After a slight decline in new diagnoses through COVID-19, HIV notifications in WA have increased to pre-COVID levels.



Recently, there has been an increase in new HIV cases among men, in particular men who have sex with men and heterosexual men travelling overseas.



The data reminds us that HIV can affect anyone, regardless of their sexuality, gender, ethnicity, or age.

Prevention

The introduction of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) has been a game changer in HIV prevention. PrEP, which can be taken daily or on an “on-demand” schedule, is up to 99% effective at preventing acquiring HIV.

PrEP is available to anyone wanting to reduce their risk of HIV. To learn more or to get a prescription, speak to your GP, visit a sexual health clinic or check out WAAC’s new Little Book of PrEP.

PrEP only protects against HIV; condoms are still recommended to prevent other sexually transmissible infections like syphilis, chlamydia and gonorrhoea. Doxy-PEP is also available to reduce risk of syphilis and chlamydia by 80%.

Testing

Testing for HIV is simple and confidential. You can ask any GP or visit a sexual health clinic for an HIV test. Your results will remain private and will not be shared with anyone else without your consent.

Book your next sexual health test with the friendly team at M Clinic. Prefer something more low-key? Drop by Perth Steam Works for a discreet sexual health test – the M Clinic team are there every Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30pm.

You also have the option to test in the privacy and comfort of your own home using the ATOMO at-home HIV testing kit. These kits are available for purchase from the WAAC store and M Clinic or can be ordered for free at HIVtest.au.

Remember; it can take up to 6 weeks for HIV to show up in a test, and up to12 weeks for at-home kits.

Treatment

One of the biggest advancements in the HIV response is the range and effectiveness of available treatments. While there is still no cure for HIV, highly effective antiretroviral therapy (ART) is available for free for any person living with HIV in Western Australia from public hospital pharmacies.

For many people, today’s treatment involves taking just one pill a day or receiving injections every two months. This means people living with HIV can live long, healthy lives.

Thanks to the science behind U=U (Undetectable = Untransmittable), people with HIV who maintain an ‘undetectable viral load’ cannot pass the virus on to others through sexual activity.

WAAC offers a range of services supporting people living with HIV in Western Australia. Our counselling, case management and peer support teams are all here to support the many needs of people living with HIV, aiming to enhance the health and wellbeing of all clients and communities.

Challenges

HIV transmission is often mistakenly seen as a thing of the past. This misconception does not reflect the current reality for people living with and affected by HIV.

People born overseas are more likely to be diagnosed with late-stage or advanced HIV. Similarly, women with HIV are more likely to be diagnosed late compared to men. Stigma and misinformation continue to cloud understanding of HIV, leading to shame, secrecy, and discrimination against those living with HIV and the communities most impacted by it. There is still an urgent need to improve the wellbeing and quality of life of all people living with HIV.

While we celebrate the extraordinary progress made in HIV prevention and treatment, the response is far from over. There remains an urgent need to improve the wellbeing and quality of life of all people living with HIV. The fight against HIV is not just a scientific one – it’s a human one. Ending HIV will take all of us – staying informed, supporting each other, and making sure no one is left behind.

Together we can finish what generations before us began. Have a question about HIV? WAAC now has a Q&A feature available on our website!

Aimee Rendell