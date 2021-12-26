‘Worship – Memento Vivere’ rises again after rave reviews

After gaining rave reviews for their recent run at The Rechabite, Foxglove Productions is back and bringing the audiences of Perth a Worship show like no other.

Created to be experienced within The Rechabite Hall, step into a surreal world of performance art, live music acts and installation artwork for two nights only this Fringe World season.

Paying homage to the 19th Century Latin imperative “Memento Vivere”, the event acts as a reminder of life and to embrace the pleasures of living.

Perth burlesque and performance artist Essie Foxglove, the creator and producer of Worship, will unveil a brand new show featuring a curated cast of West Australian avant-garde based burlesque, circus, dance, musical and performance artists.

Succumb to the alluring absurdity and the otherworldly beauty of; Ginava, Matthew Pope, Moana Mayatrix, Smokey LaBare, Darla Harland, Bobby Knox, Bobbie Apples, Camden Champagne and Essie Foxglove herself.

Audience members will be invited to partake in transformative rituals as the show journeys through the darker stages of death and afterlife before reaching an enlightening and communal rebirth.

Worship will be at The Rechabite on Saturday 22 & 29 January this Fringe World season. For more head to fringeworld.com.au

OIP Staff

