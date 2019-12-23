Worth a Read: check out these stories from around the web

The OUTinPerth team spend all day surfing the web looking for the latest news and stories to share. Here’s three recent stories from other outlets that are definitely worth a read.

The New York Times highlights the increasing crackdown on LGBTI rights in the country where being gay is not illegal, (for the moment), but increasing the liberties of queer people are being eroded.

Over at Junkee Joshua Badge and Alex Garcia Marrugo analyse all the reports on transgender people published by The Australian this year and declare it is overwhelmingly negative and full of false information. The article has been dismissed by newspapers lead writer for transgender issues Bernard Lane who tweeted about it calling it only worth a skim read . Lane said “I’d award this peak 2019 debatephobia but it’s the work of a philosopher & a linguist …”

The UK Home Office has finally offered asylum to a gay elder after threatening to deport him to Malaysia where being gay is illegal. The authorities previously refused to accept that the man was same-sex attracted because he had not been in a relationship.

