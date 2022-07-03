Emerging pop star Xavier Mayne releases debut EP ’21’

Emerging pop star Xavier Mayne is enticing his audience with his lush debut EP – 21.

Already releasing singles Vida Loca and On The Outside, the further developed profile had his fans caught on to the fact he was brewing up a game changer.

Xavier Mayne will take the momentum of his debut EP and jump on to support Chase Atlantics Cold Nights Tour making his live performance debut in the United States and Canada.

Mayne has been lifelong best mates with Chase Atlantic and their project had been in the works for some time. Finally being able to get together and finish the project has been a huge weight shifted off the shoulders of Xavier, giving him the freedom to now express his artistry across global territories.

“I am really proud of getting through a lot of adversity and finishing the project… and finally releasing it,” Mayne said.

“It is a true blessing being able to work on the project with my best mates and now going to tour the music with them.”

Xavier teamed up with producer Mitchel Cave for the project and throughout the six track EP, Mitchel was clearly able to find Xaviers limits and push them to create a strong EP.

“It has been a really unique career so far. We had some great success early on and then obviously the world paused and now I have heaps of gratitude for sharing this project with old fans and making some new ones,” Mayne adds.

“I am looking forward to perform for everyone over the coming months.”

21 is out now.

