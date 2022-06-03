Yaya Bey brings the good times with ‘pour up’

Yaya Bey has released the carefree single pour up, the latest single from her forthcoming new album Remember Your North Star, out June 17 on Big Dada.

Produced with her friend and occasional collaborator DJ Nativesun, it’s a track that will immediately rush hips to the dancefloor and comes alongside a self-directed video starring Yaya herself.

“pour up was produced by my good friend DJ Nativesun and it was recorded in DC,” explains Yaya.

“We just had a good time. The song was pretty easy and quick to make because it was so fun. The video is just me being silly in my everyday life. I also wanted to contribute to the conversation the diaspora is having right now.”

It follows three previously released singles: reprise – a track that captures women’s exhaustion everywhere; alright – a soothing, jazz-inspired ditty that showcases Bey’s love for the genre’s icons like Billie Holiday, co-produced by Phony Ppl’s Aja Grant; and keisha – which drew support from the likes of Pitchfork, The FADER, Okayplayer, The Evening Standard, Clash, The Line of Best Fit, DIY, Brooklyn Vegan and many more.

One of R&B’s most exciting storytellers, Yaya Bey uses a combination of ancestral forces and her own self-actualization to seamlessly navigate life’s hardships and joyful moments through music.

Bey’s new album, Remember Your North Star — an entirely self-written project featuring key production from Bey herself, with assists from Phony Ppl’s Aja Grant and DJ Nativesun – captures this emotional rollercoaster with a fusion of soul, jazz, reggae, afrobeat and hip-hop that feeds the soul.

pour up is out now.

Image: Lawrence Agyei

