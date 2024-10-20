Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

We’re always on the hunt for great new music and intriguing artists.

In this week’s edition we look at new music from Jade, Caroline Kingsbury, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, FKA Twigs, and Wendy James.

It’s an all female line up that takes us from funk to indie, disco to RnB and on to classic garage rock.

Jade – Fantasy

Jade Thirwell is best known as a member of Little Mix and this his second solo single following Angel of My Dreams. The video was directed by celebrated photographer David LaChapelle.

Caroline Kingsbury – Fly Too Close

Caroline was raised in an evangelical community in Florida, but today you’ll find her in Los Angeles making music and channeling the 1980s. Her new EP I Really Don’t Care has just been released.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor – Freedom of the Night

After having a second-wind success with Murder on the Dancefloor Sophie Ellis-Bextor is back to making dance music.

The singer has always oscillated between indie pop and full-blown disco stompers. She began her career in 90’s band Theaudience before being propelled into the dance world when she provided vocals to DJ Spiller’s song Groovejet (If This Aint Love). Her last three albums have been created alongside Ed Harcourt, but this is definately back to the dancefloor material.

“I have always been someone that needs music to help me recalibrate, and ‘Freedom of the Night’ is all about that feeling,” Ellis-Bextor said of the song. “Music as a form of release and a little bit of hedonism. I’ve always needed that energy in my life, and I know I’m not alone.”

FKA Twigs – Perfect Stranger

FKA Twigs new video features sapphic make out sessions, cooking, being a coffee table, a bit of B&D, dance moves, intriguing fashion and keep your eyes peeled for cameos from Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Yves Tumor. We love the tempo change halfway through the song.

The Wendy James – Do You Dig It? Do you Love It? Is it Groovy?

Wendy James was a massive pop star when she fronted Transvision Vamp in the 1980s topping the charts with Tell That Girl to Shut Up, I Want Your Love and Baby I Don’t Care.

In 1993 she released a solo album which was entirely written by Elvis Costello and his then wife, the Pogues Cait O’Reardon. It was a huge flop. James went on to form the electronic band Racine before returning to her rock roots as a solo artist.

This new track is taken from her forthcoming record The Shape of History which will be the 10th of her career in all the different guises.