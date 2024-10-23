Search
Tyler the Creator locks in Australian tour for 2025

Culture

Tyler the Creator is set to release their new album on Monday, and they’ve just announced they’ll be touring Australia in 2025.

The tour is set for August and September next year and will be the rapper first tour of Australia in 2022. It’ll be in support of their new album Chromakopia.

The tour will feature special guests Lil Yachty and Paris Texas and spans North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand over the course of 2025.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 1st at 10:00am local time in each market.

Earlier this week Tyler the Creator shared Noid, the first track from the album.

The song refers to the paranoia that the rapper experiences while living in the public eye, and the video features actor Ayo Edebiri, best known for her appearances in the TV show The Bear and the movie Bottoms.

The song samples Nizakupanga Ngzo by Zambian band Ngozi Family from their 1977 album 45,000 Volts.

The album will be the seventh record of Tyler the Creator’s career. He first came to prominence as the founder of the Odd Future collective that also included Frank Ocean, Earl Sweatshirt and Syd.

The Australian leg of the tour will begin in Melbourne with two shows 22nd and 23rd of August 2025. Shows in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth will follow.

Perth is the final date of the World Tour with a show at RAC Arena on Thursday 4th September. In total there are 64 dates on the tour which begins in February in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Early in his career the rapper was accused of being homophobic due to use of gay slurs in his music. In recent year however in interviews Tyler the Creator has described himself as being bisexual and many of the lyrics on his records have addressed same-sex attraction.

Tour Dates

Monday 18 August 
​Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ 
​Lic. All Ages ​ 
ticketmaster.co.nz 

Friday 22 August 
​Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC 
​Lic. All Ages ​ 
ticketek.com.au 

Saturday 23 August 
​Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC 
​Lic. All Ages ​ 
ticketek.com.au 

Tuesday 26 August 
​Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW 
​Lic. All Ages ​ 
ticketek.com.au 

Wednesday 27 August 
Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW 
​Lic. All Ages ​ 
ticketek.com.au 

Saturday 30 August 
Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD 
​Lic. All Ages ​ 
ticketek.com.au 

Thursday 4 September 
RAC Arena | Perth, WA 
​Lic. All Ages ​ 
ticketek.com.au 

