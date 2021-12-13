Years & Years teams up with Galantis for ‘Sweet Talker’

Years & Years (aka Olly Alexander) has a new tune Sweet Talker which is a collaboration with dance outfit Galantis.

It’ll be featured on Years & Years third album Night Call which is due to be released in early January.

Alexander has had a busy year, he starred in the TV series It’s a Sin, released a duet with Elton John, teamed up with Kylie Minogue, and released the singles Starstuck and Crave.

Now in a new clip he’s travelled back to medieval times and cavorts through a castle ducking and weaving around knights after busting out of the castle dungeon. Later he seems to find a masquerade party in the throne room.

