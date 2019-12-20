Yeasayer call it quits ahead of scheduled Perth Festival appearance

Yeasayer will no longer be appearing as part of the upcoming Perth Festival lineup, after the band announced their split today.

The US trio said Yeasayer had reached its end and it was a decision they hadn’t made lightly.

“But the three of us agree that it is the right one at the right time,” they said.

“We count ourselves lucky to have shared our 15 years as a band with so many people all over the world. To all that have supported us and engaged in our musical universe over the years, we thank you.”

Perth Festival have promised to return funds to all ticketholders for the event.

“Perth Festival will automatically process full refunds for tickets purchased to Yeasayer by close of business on 31 December. The funds will appear back on the card used for purchase within 3-5 business days of processing. You don’t need to take any further action or contact us,” Perth Festival team said in a media release.

Perth Festival contemporary music programmer Clara Iaccarino says Yeasayer is an incredible band – both innovative and unique, representing an era of Brooklyn cool that continues to roll out high calibre artists of all genres.

“It’s a shame that this Australian tour could not be their last hurrah before parting ways, but we wish the individual members the very best and appreciate that this must have been a difficult decision,” Clara says.

“Stay tuned as we return next year with an exciting announcement to fill our new contemporary music venue on Saturday 22 February.”

Chevron Lighthouse is part of the festival’s new entertainment and community precinct the City of Lights at the iconic Perth Concert Hall, which runs from 7 February until 1 March.