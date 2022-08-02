‘You Know We Belong Together’ set to shine at home and away

Black Swan’s fabulous tribute to passion, belonging and Home and Away – You Know We Belong Together – embarks on a UK premiere tour to London’s Southbank and Edinburgh International Festival plus home to Sydney Opera House.

Black Swan have revealed that You Know We Belong Together will be touring to London’s Southbank Centre (18-20 August) followed by performances at the prestigious 2022 Edinburgh International Festival (24-27 August) in the Royal Lyceum Theatre.

Originally, invited in 2020, the tour was postponed due to Covid restrictions. This production is part of the largest-ever contingent of Australian artists travelling to The Edinburgh International Festival as part of their 75th year anniversary. The tour concludes with a season at the Drama Theatre, Sydney Opera House from 6-10 September.

Julia Hales (ABC’s The Upside) has watched every single episode of the Australian soap opera Home and Away since it first aired in 1988, but she’s never seen another person with Down syndrome in the cast. She dreams of landing a role in her favourite show and finding love.

This live documentary is at once a universal story of love, loss and friendship, a deeply personal exploration of the frustrations and aspirations of living with Down syndrome.

Julia and a cast of six Western Australian actors put their own lives on stage, mixing their experiences and personal day-to-day realities with monologues, video, scenes, dance and song. All juxtaposed on the setting of the famous diner at Summer Bay.

“I want people to see us for who we are and what we do as part of the world. I watched every single episode of Australian soap opera Home and Away since it first aired in 1988, but I’ve never seen another person with Down syndrome in the cast,” co-writer and lead artist Julia Hales said.

“I used to dream of landing a role in it and finding love. So I created You Know We Belong Together. This is a story for us, by us.”

Premiering to acclaim in Perth Festival 2018 and with an encore season in Black Swan’s 2019 program, You Know We Belong Together is a joyful celebration and a call for greater inclusivity from a community rarely represented on stage or screen.

For more information, head to BSSTC.com.au

Image: Toni Wilkinson

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.