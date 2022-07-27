Youth Ballet WA dance to ignite and inspire in ‘Integrate’

Young WA performing artists ignite, unite and inspire at Crown Theatre Perth for one night only in Integrate.

Dancers from Youth Ballet WA (YBWA) will be joined by international artists, the WA Youth Jazz Orchestra and students from two Perth schools for Integrate – a fundraising gala to ignite imagination, unite ideas and inspire creativity through dance.

While the COVID pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the performing arts sector, and create uncertainty for many, these young artists are proof the future remains bright.

Students from Maddington Primary school are joining forces with YBWA’s pre-professional students for an explosive opening to the show, with more than 90 performers set to take to the stage.

YBWA’s senior professional students will shake out their buns and take off their pointe shoes to get groovy with Girrawheen Senior High School students in a hip hop piece.

A number of former YBWA students are set to take to the stage, including Jacob Noble – professional dancer with Ballett Koblenz, Germany and Liam Blair – former principal dancer at Aalto Ballett Essen, Germany.

Blair most recently won the David McAllister Cup for his choreographic work, Foot Soldiers and Generals which garnered high praise from former Australian Ballet Company artistic director, David McAllister.

Former YBWA students Lauren Limmer (danced professionally at various classical and contemporary companies across Germany for 7 years), Claudia Moriz (danced notably with Matthew Bourne’s New Adventures in London and with choreographer Sonya Tayeh in NYC) Jamie Ford (danced at Iwanson in Munich) and Chris Bailey (former professional artist and dance captain in New York City working on cruise ships) will also take to the stage, some of them choreographing their own works for the show as well.

YBWA Performance director Sonya Shepherd said it was a real treat to have her former students bring back their professional knowledge, passion and creativity to share with the current crop of students.

“To have them performing on stage alongside our students is really wonderful,” Shepherd said.

“The whole idea behind Integrate was to come together and celebrate the wealth of talent we have here in Western Australia.

“This show is truly going to be a night unlike any other with works from across genres, across cultures and across the ages coming together on stage.”

Integrate will run for one night only at Crown Theatre Perth on August 11.

