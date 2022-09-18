Zander Murray becomes the first Scottish footballer to come out as gay

Soccer player Zander Murray has shared that he is gay, making him the first Scottish senior player to come out.

Blackpool’s Jake Daniel’s became the first UK’s first active male professional footballer to come out in decades when he made a declaration earlier this year. The sport has had hardly any openly gay players in its top ranks and the game’s officials have spent years trying to combat homophobia amongst players and fans.

Previously Justin Fashanu was the only player who had shared that they were gay during their playing career. Fashanu played for some Scottish teams, but hailed from south of the border.

Fashanu made headlines in 1990 when he announced that he was gay. The player faced taunts from crowds after he came out. He committed suicide in 1998 following allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct.

Murray, who is a striker for the Gala Fairydean Rovers in the Lowland League, said he hopes his announcement “helps other players who are struggling”.

“It feels like the weight of the world is now off my shoulders,” Murray said.

“The reason I have decided to do this now is two-fold. Firstly, I was on holiday recently at a pride event and I have always been that closeted never to go to these things but I loved it.

“The vibe was brilliant, and everyone was just being free and happy, and it was great to just be me.

“I also want to help other players who are struggling with this as it isn’t easy for men, especially footballers to deal with.”

Murray, who is 30 years old, said his teammates and club staff had been incredibly supportive of announcement.

“The lads at the club have been so supportive,” he said. “I have a really strong bond with everyone at the club and I have been blown away by the support.

“Before coming out you think people will turn against you and you think the worst. It’s been lovely how much support I have had.

“I have done lots of research and I always keep an eye on media outlets to see if there are any platforms for young gay male footballers for support but there are none.

“I would really like to look into and see what support can be given to other players to inspire them.

Following Murray’s announcement, Gala Fairydean Rovers chairperson Ryan Cass said he had the club’s full support.

“Everyone at the club is fully supportive of Zander and we are delighted for him that he feels comfortable to come out.

“Zander has shown great bravery and he has the club’s full support, and I am certain that he will get the support he deserves from all across the football family in Scotland.”

