1,000-strong flag formation celebrates Sydney Mardi Gras & WorldPride

A gathering of almost 1,000 Sydney folks have come together to form a human version of the Pride Progress flag on the steps of Sydney Opera House.

The striking sight is celebrating 44 years of Sydney Mardi Gras and the upcoming advent of Sydney WorldPride – teasing just some of the fabulous program revelers can expect in 2023.

Sydney WorldPride will be 17 days of LGBTQIA+ celebration to the iconic city, with over 300 events across Sydney.

Kicking off in February 2023, more than 500,000 people are expected to participate in the festival, which will incorporate the annual Sydney Mardi Gras Parade making its grand return to Oxford Street.

Events on the calendar include the spectacular Live & Proud Opening Concert hosted by Courtney Act and Casey Donovan, the massive Bondi Beach Party takeover, Sydney WorldPride Human Rights Conference, Blak & Deadly: The First Nations Gala Concert hosted by Steven Oliver and Rainbow Republic, presenting a six-hour spree of live music, DJs and performances.

“In just a few months, Sydney will be transformed as more than 500,000 people come together for the global family reunion LGBTQIA+ people have been waiting for,” Sydney WorldPride COO Gabriel Pinkstone said.

“Sydney WorldPride is a party with a purpose, and will celebrate Sydney’s most iconic locations, from Bondi Beach to the Sydney Opera House and the Harbour Bridge.”

“It’s the biggest summer event of 2023 and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back to celebrate Pride with Australia’s diverse LGBTQIA+ community.”

Gil Beckwith, Chief Financial Officer, Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, adds that the team are incredibly excited to welcome the world’s LGBTQIA+ communities to our city for Sydney WorldPride and Mardi Gras.

“This event will not only showcase the iconic surrounds of Sydney and NSW as a premier tourist destination, but it will also boost the profile of the Mardi Gras Festival to international audiences, creating a legacy that will have an important impact for the growth of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras and our community in years to come.”

Stay tuned for more updates on who will be headlining the major events ahead of the festival.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 09am AEST on 15 July. For tickets and more info on the program head to sydneyworldpride.com

Image: Daniel Boud

