2024 Pride Parade brought expressions of excitement and joy

With 106 floats and over 5,000 people marching the 2024 Pride Parade brought glitter, colour and excitement to the streets of Northbridge.

The parade began with First Nations participants, a Welcome to Country and the traditional roar of the Dykes on Bikes.

Working its way across Aberdeen Street, down William Street and across James Street past the piazza and through to Russell Square, the parade took almost two hours but it was filled with queer joy from start to finish – plus a few moments of protest.

There were lots of smiling faces, some of the from drag stars to news readers and politicians, but the biggest smiles were on the faces of everyday members of community groups and support organisations.

Perth’s Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas said the 10 day festival had been an enormous success and thanked Pride WA for their efforts.

“The Pride Parade is always a highlight on the PrideFEST calendar, and this year stood out – being brighter and bolder than ever before!” Zempilas said.

“The City of Light was shining bright last night, showcasing Northbridge as a hub of inclusion and diversity. The streets were filled with thousands of people, coming together to cheer on our rainbow community,” he added.

“Congratulations to Pride WA for organising yet another incredible PrideFEST that fills our City with colour, joy, and a sense of connection. Events like this remind everyone that Perth is a place where we can all take pride in being ourselves.”