The television landscape in 2026 is going to have a lot of Game of Thrones with the third season of House of the Dragon arriving plus new series A Night of the Seven Kingdoms.

First up will be A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. The new six episode series will be an adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s novella The Hedge Knight and will arrive on HBO Max on 19th January.

The stories follows the adventures of Dunk, the future Lord Commander of the King’s Guard Ser Duncan the Tall and his friend Egg, who would go on to become the future King Aegon V Targaryen. The story is set 90 years before the original Game of Thrones series.

Peter Claffey will play Ser Duncan, while Dexter Sol Ansell plays his squire and the future king. Also in the cast is Finn Bennett, Bertie Carvel, Tanzyn Crawford, Daniel Ings, and Sam Spruell.

Also look out for Perth raised actor Daniel Monks who plays Ser Manfred Dondarrion in the series. A second series in already in production before the first has hit our screens.



Check out the first-look pictures from the series.

Later in the year the third series of House of the Dragon will arrive, continuing the story of Rhaenyra Targaryen and her husband/uncle Daemon.

The season is expected to arrive mid-year and work is already underway on the show’s fourth season which will air in 2027.

The third season will see some new faces join the adventure. Happy Valley star James Norton will play Lord Ormund Hightower, Sons of Anarchy actor Tommy Flanagan will play Lord Roderick Dustin and Dan Fogler will portray Ser Torrhen Manderly. Tom Cullen, Joplin Sibtain, Barry Sloanne and Anni Shapero will also be in the cast.