G Flip teams up with The Beaches for ‘Lez Go!’ as they tour Australia

Currently touring around Australia G Flip and Canadian four-piece The Beaches have put out a new song.

G Flip said the song Lez Go! is an extremely fun song about supporting your loved ones.

“Writing music, I’ve always found it harder to write about the positive things in life as there’s so much deep emotion carried with heartache and sorrow. But with my latest album Dream Ride I really tried to hit some broader strokes with my writing.

“This was one of the first songs we wrote for the album and I kept it in my back pocket. I sent a rough demo to my mates The Beaches, they thought it was sick and then we worked further on it to make it what it is now.

“We’re on tour together around Australia so I’m so excited and honoured to have them on this song – they’re my friends but I’m also just a genuine fan of everything they do.” G Flip said.

The band mates from The Beaches said they were thrilled to be collaborating with G Flip.

“We were so thrilled when G asked us to collaborate with them! We’ve known them for years, and they helped us write our song ‘Last Girls at the Party’, so we were pumped to jump on one of their tracks! It was a really fun exercise writing Lez Go!. We got to write the second verse and are so proud of this track.”

The tour will close with a sold out show at the Fremantle Arts Centre on 14th March.