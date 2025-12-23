Search
‘A Big Gay Hairy Hit!’ Doco explores success of camp murder mystery series

Culture

A new documentary is telling the story of three friends who found cult success with their campy, queer murder mystery web series.

Where The Bears Are made its debut in 2011, starting out as a silly experiment between mates, the show exploded online, sparking converations about sexuality, creativity and body positivity.

Filmed in 2023, A Big Gay Hairy Hit! maps out the team’s mission to disrupt a conservative, ageist film industry and create something by the community, for the community.

The film follows the challenges the creators faced in pushing boundaries, and the impact it had on LGBTQ+ storytelling worldwide. Fans will also will enjoy behind-the-scenes insights into the making of the web series.

The documentary also features appearances from comedy legends Margaret Cho and Missi Pyle, Queer Eye favourite Karamo Brown, and Queer As Folk star Peter Paige.

Check out the trailer below.

News

The Year in Review | April 2026

0
Take a look back through all the news and events on April 2025.
Community

City of Vincent Film Project reveals new stories for 2026

0
The 2026 films will tell stories of two iconic venues, alongside a third exploring Irish culture and community in the City.
Culture

'The SoccerActress' uniquely blends sport with theatre at Fringe World

0
Multi-talented performance artist Lucia Mallardi is bringing a unique...
History

On This Gay Day | The film 'Philadelphia' was released

0
It was one of the first studio films to focus on HIV.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

