‘A Big Gay Hairy Hit!’ Doco explores success of camp murder mystery series

A new documentary is telling the story of three friends who found cult success with their campy, queer murder mystery web series.

Where The Bears Are made its debut in 2011, starting out as a silly experiment between mates, the show exploded online, sparking converations about sexuality, creativity and body positivity.

Filmed in 2023, A Big Gay Hairy Hit! maps out the team’s mission to disrupt a conservative, ageist film industry and create something by the community, for the community.

The film follows the challenges the creators faced in pushing boundaries, and the impact it had on LGBTQ+ storytelling worldwide. Fans will also will enjoy behind-the-scenes insights into the making of the web series.

The documentary also features appearances from comedy legends Margaret Cho and Missi Pyle, Queer Eye favourite Karamo Brown, and Queer As Folk star Peter Paige.

Check out the trailer below.