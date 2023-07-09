Accessible Arts: ArtScreen applications open for 2023

Accessible Arts’ video art initiative ArtScreen is now open for applications for 2023.

Running for three successful years, the program supports video artists with disability or who are d/Deaf to develop artworks to be screened at the Museum of Contemporary Art in celebration of International Day of People with Disability.

Two artists will be selected to create new works which explore themes of identity, access and social connectedness. Each artist will receive $13,000 in grant funding towards the production of their work. An additional $9,500 of in-kind production support is available from our partnering organisations Bus Stop Films and Arts & Cultural Exchange (ACE).

As part of this program, the selected artists will undertake a professional mentorship from experienced video artists Dr Zanny Begg and Dani Pearce.

“ArtScreen aims to broaden engagement with, and appreciation of, the distinctive insights and skills of artists with disability,” says Accessible Arts CEO, Liz Martin.

“These unique and compelling works make an important contribution to the diversity of cultural expression.”

The MCA provides a high profile showing and creates a unique opportunity for artists with disability. Previous ArtScreen work has gone on to be further developed and selected as part of the Cannes Short Film Festival.”

This program is presented by Accessible Arts and has been made possible through support from the NSW Government through Create NSW, Museum of Contemporary Art Australia, Bus Stop Films and ACE.

For more information, head to aarts.net.au

