Kaz Cooke and Judith Lucy are touring this May & June

Culture

Two famously funny friends are heading around the country for a special comedy tour this May and June.

Author Kaz Cooke and comedian Judith Lucy have kicked off their Menopausal Night Out tour, and they’re heading to Perth on Friday 14 June.

As the title would suggest, the pair are promising stand-up comedy, big laughs and really useful chats about perimenopause and whatever comes next.

“What has six legs, two very old friends, possibly a urinary tract infection, definitely lots of
laughs, hot flushes, heaps of information and fartiness? If you said the BEST NIGHT OUT IN
2024 then you’re CORRECT,” said Judith.

“There will be great menopause talk (is there any other kind?), your questions answered and
a bucket load of dry vagina jokes. Grab a mate or three and we’ll see you at the bar!”
“We can’t wait to see you and share laughs and stories of menopause, with real, useful info
from my new book, It’s The Menopause,” said Kaz.

“The Q&A sessions will be wild and uncensored: audiences can ask us anything. We’ve
been having fun and faffing on together since Foxy Ladies 25 years ago, and menopause
won’t slow us down.”

Kaz Cooke is one of Australia’s most loved bestselling authors, her books have sustained
two generations of Australians with sensible advice, backed by expert medical and other
consultants, delivered in a fun, friendly way. Her most recent book It’s The Menopause was
released in 2023.

One of Australia’s most popular comedians for the past 20 years, Judith Lucy sprang to
national prominence in 1993 when she joined the cast of ABC TV’s The Late Show. Since
then, she has made over 1000 stand-up appearances and her sell-out national live tours and
work in radio, television and film have made her a household name.

Kaz & Jude’s Menopausal Night Out 2024 will wrap up in Perth at The Regal on Friday 14 June. For tickets and full tour dates, head to comedy.com.au

