Actor Angus Cloud who plays Fezco on ‘Euphoria’ dead at 25

Actor Angus Cloud, who found fame playing Fezco on the popular series Euphoria, has died aged 25.

The actor’s passing was shared by his family, in statement they said he had struggled following the death of his father a few weeks ago.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” the family said.

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.

“Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

HBO, who produce the hit TV show he found fame on extended their condolences to his family and friends.

“We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family,” the network said.

“We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.” a representative for the broadcaster said.

Cloud’s journey as an actor began when he was counted by Jennifer Venditti, the casting director for Euphoria. Despite never having acted before he delivered an acclaimed performance as drug dealer Fez ‘Fezco’ O’Neill on the drama series. Initially writers had planned to kill off his character during the first season, but his character survived, and he returned for the show’s follow up season.

Aside from his work on Euphoria Cloud also appeared in the films North Hollywood and The Line. He had filmed three more projects prior to his death. The actor also appeared in music videos for Noah Cyrus and JuiceWRLD.

OIP Staff

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.asn.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

