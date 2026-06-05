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Make and Bake It for Out Loud 2026

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The Perth Pride Choir is busily creating a range of fabulous gift items and baking luscious treats all in aid of ensuring a highly successful Out & Loud Festival in November 2026.

The Make & Bake afternoon on Saturday July 4th will provide you with delicious taste sensations and fine gifts for your home or for family and friends. Enjoy a high tea, a favourite savoury or slice of cake with a warming cup of tea or coffee.



Browse the handmade ceramic pots, range of plants, home-made chutneys, hand-knitted chickens, cards and more! Find that re-purposed item or object d’art you’ve always wanted!

There is something for every age group. Arrive with the family at 2pm; leave at 5pm!

The international Out & Loud choral festival is being presented in Boorloo Perth for the very first time this year. By coming to Make & Bake, you will be supporting a sensational week of singing, workshops and popup events in November 2026 at UWA & Perth’s CBD.

Entry is free! Registering your attendance, for catering purposes, would be appreciated.
This a family-friendly event!

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Royal Park Hall at 180 Charles Street in West Perth on Saturday 4th July from 2:00pm until 5:00pm. Book tickets now.

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OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

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