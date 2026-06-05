Make and Bake It for Out Loud 2026

The Perth Pride Choir is busily creating a range of fabulous gift items and baking luscious treats all in aid of ensuring a highly successful Out & Loud Festival in November 2026.



The Make & Bake afternoon on Saturday July 4th will provide you with delicious taste sensations and fine gifts for your home or for family and friends. Enjoy a high tea, a favourite savoury or slice of cake with a warming cup of tea or coffee.





Browse the handmade ceramic pots, range of plants, home-made chutneys, hand-knitted chickens, cards and more! Find that re-purposed item or object d’art you’ve always wanted!



There is something for every age group. Arrive with the family at 2pm; leave at 5pm!



The international Out & Loud choral festival is being presented in Boorloo Perth for the very first time this year. By coming to Make & Bake, you will be supporting a sensational week of singing, workshops and popup events in November 2026 at UWA & Perth’s CBD.



Entry is free! Registering your attendance, for catering purposes, would be appreciated.

This a family-friendly event!

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Royal Park Hall at 180 Charles Street in West Perth on Saturday 4th July from 2:00pm until 5:00pm. Book tickets now.