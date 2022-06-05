On This Gay Day: Actor and singer Troye Sivan was born in 1995

Troye Sivan was born on this day in 1995

Musician, actor and YouTube star Troye Sivan was born on this day in 1995. Sivan was born in Johannesburg, South Africa. He grew up here in Perth, Western Australia and began his career as a child actor before also launching a music career.

After appearing in stage shows and short film Sivan’s big break came in 2008 when he was cast as the young James Howlett in the film X-Men Origins: Wolverine . He went on to star in the South African movie Spud, which spawned two sequels.

He also appeared in the Perth production of Waiting for Godot in 2010 which starred Roger Rees and Sir Ian McKellen. In 2018 he had a supporting role in the film Boy Erased, and this year starred in the film Three Months. Next Sivan is set to appear in the upcoming US television series The Idol.

As a teenager Sivan was a regular vlogger on YouTube where he built up a loyal following, from here he launched a music career which began with his 2014 EP Trxye. He’s gone on to release two top selling albums and several EPs of music. His hits include Happy Little Pill, My My My, Bloom, Angel Baby, 1999, I’m So Tired and many more.

Sivan was on the cover of OUTinPerth September 2018 edition and chatted to us about his work.

Film Director Tony Richardson was born in 1928

Film Director Tony Richardson was born on this day in 1928, he won the Best Director Oscar in 1964 for his film Tom Jones, an adaptation of the Henry Fielding novel. His other works include A Taste of Honey, The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner, The Loved One, The Charge of the Light Brigade, Ned Kelly, The Hotel New Hampshire and many others.

He also worked in theatre notably directing the debut production of John Osborne’s Look Back in Anger, which he later adapted into a film. During his career he worked with many well known actors including Richard Burton, Marianne Faithfull, Judi Dench, Tommy Lee Jones, Jodie Foster, Katherine Hepburn, Rob Lowe and Tom Courtenay.

Richardson was married to actress Vanessa Redgrave from 1962 until 1967, they had two daughters actors actors Joley Richardaon and Natasha Richardson. He left Redgrave for French actress Jeanne Moreau, and later had a relationship with Grizelda Grimond with whom he had another daughter Katharine Grimond.

He was bisexual but never publicly acknowledged it until after he contracted HIV. He passed away of complications from AIDS in 1991. He was 63 years old.

