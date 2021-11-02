Actor Kal Penn comes out sharing he’s engaged to partner of 11 years

Filed under Celebrity Posted by admin

Actor Kal Penn has shared that he is gay and engaged to his partner of 11 years.

Penn is best known for his role as Seth Wright in the TV series Designated Survivor and for his lead role in the film Harold and Kumar Go To White Castle. He also appeared in the TV series House.

While Designated Survivor is set in the White House, Penn worked in the actual White House as part of the Obama administration where he was part of the Office of Public Engagement.

Penn shared the information about his life with fiancé Josh ahead of the release of You Can’t Be Serious, a new book he’s written about his life.

He explained to People magazine why up until now he’s always kept his private life, very private.

“I’ve always been very public with everybody I’ve personally interacted with,” Penn explained. “I’m really excited to share our relationship with readers.

“But Josh my partner, my parents, and my brother, four people who I’m closest to in the family, are fairly quiet. They don’t love attention and shy away from the limelight.”

Penn said his new book would cover his life in both Washington and Hollywood, his family and meeting and falling in love with his boyfriend.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.