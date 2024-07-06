Actor Mike Heslin from ‘Lioness’ dies aged 30

Mike Heslin, best known for his appearances in the 2023 film The Holiday Proposal Plan and the television series Lioness, has died aged 30.

The actor’s passing was announced by his husband, musician Scotty Dynamo, who said Heslin had passed away on 2nd July following a coronary incident.

“On July 2nd, my husband, best friend, and soulmate Mike Helsin passed away from an unexpected cardiac event after a week long battle in the hospital. Michael was young, in perfect health, and the doctors have no explanation for what happened.” Dynamo announced on his social media channels.

Dynamo paid tribute to his late husband sharing how he had helped him through his cancer journey over recent years.

“Michael was brilliant, selfless, talented, and a real-life guardian angel. He single-handedly carried me through multiple rounds of cancer. He was the first person everyone would call to share good news with, and he was the perfect person to call if they needed a shoulder to lean on or the best advice.”

Mike Heslin: Instagram

“He truly was the sweetest, most caring, and loving man on earth, and he brought out the absolute best in everyone who had the pleasure to cross paths with him. He moved through life with such ease and confidence, and turned everyone around him into a better version of themselves.” Dynamo said.

“No matter how difficult things got, we knew that there was nothing we couldn’t overcome with Mike in our corner.” Dynamo continued.

“Michael, meeting you was the best thing to ever happen to me. You are my world. You are everything to me. When I felt you take your last breath, my heart shattered into a million pieces. If I had the power to trade places with you, I would do it in an instant. But I will take it one day at a time like you always told me to, and live every day in your honor.”

Dynamo went on to share that the couple were just a few weeks shy of their first wedding anniversary and had been planning to start a family soon.

Following his death his family followed through on his wishes that he be an organ donor with Dynamo saying he’d given the “gift of life” to four different families.

Mike Heslin and Scotty Dynamo (Instagram)

Heslin had made appearances in many television shows including House Sitting, The Influencers, In Their Shoes: A Journey Into Homelessness and Lioness. He also appeared in the TV movie Boy*Friends and The Holiday Proposal Plan.

His husband Candian musician Scotty Dynamo first came to prominence appearing in videos alongside influencer Davy Wavy, and releasing a series of electro-pop tunes.

In 2020 Dynamo was diagnosed with testicular cancer, he and Heslin shared his journey through treatment on their YouTube channel.