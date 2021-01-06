Actor Tanya Roberts dies just days after her death was prematurely reported

Tanya Roberts who played Julie Rogers in Charlie’s Angels, Bond girl Stacey Sutton in A View to a Kill, and Midge Pinciotti on That 70’s Show has died aged 65.

Earlier this week it was falsely reported that Roberts had died, later it was confirmed that the actor remained in intensive care in Los Angeles’s Cedar Sinai Medical Centre. Sadly it has now been confirmed that she passed away just 24 hours later.

The mix up over announcing her death was due to a communication breakdown between her partner Lance O’Brian, who had visited the hospital to say his final goodbyes, and the star’s publicist.

It has been revealed that Roberts fell out of bed on Christmas Eve and was unable to get up, she had been ill the previous day while walking. She had been in intensive care on a ventilator since late December. Due to the strict COVID-19 protocols her partner was not permitted to visit her hospital until it was clear she was not likely to survive. Roberts reportedly had an undiagnosed urinary tract infection that quickly affected her organs.

Born Victoria Leigh Blum, she had a brief career as a model before moving into acting. She appeared in films including The Beastmaster and Sheena: Queen of the Jungle which found a cult following in the age of VHS rentals.

In 1985 she appeared opposite Roger Moore in the James Bond film A View to a Kill where she played geologist Stacey Sutton. The film also featured Christopher Walken and Grace Jones as villains.

On the small screen she played Julie Rogers on the final season of Charlie’s Angels. Later in her career Roberts played Midge Pinciotti on That 70’s Show appearing over 80 episodes.

She retired from the series to care for her husband Barry Roberts who’s health was failing. The couple were married from 1974 until his death in 2006.

OIP Staff

