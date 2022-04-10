Adam Bandt says it’s time for The Greens to hold the balance of power

The Greens leader Adam Bandt says people are fed up with the Morrison government and Australia would be on a better track if his party held the balance of power.

“People are fed up with the Morrison government fuelling the climate crisis, making housing more expensive and driving incomes down.

“By voting Greens on May 21, voters can kick the Liberals out and put the Greens in the balance of power.” Bandt said in response to the election being called.

“In balance of power, the Greens will take climate action by stopping new coal and gas mines, getting dental and mental health into Medicare and fixing the housing affordability crisis.

“The Greens will tackle the rising cost of living by getting dental and mental health into Medicare, fixing the housing affordability crisis and wiping student debt.

“The Greens will fund our plans by making billionaires and big corporations pay their fair share of tax.

“The rising cost of living is making the inequality crisis worse.

The Victorian based leader said only his party would be able to push through genuine action on climate change.

“With both Liberal and Labor backing more coal and gas, the only way we’ll get climate action is kicking the Liberals out and putting the Greens in balance of power to push the next government to freeze new coal and gas projects.

“Coal and gas are the main cause of the climate crisis, but Liberal and Labor both back 114 new coal and gas projects. They both take huge donations from coal and gas corporations.” Bandt said.

While the party will be running in many lower house seats, the Senate is the area The Greens are most likely to increase their numbers.

“We plan to return Senators Dorinda Cox, Lidia Thorpe and Peter Whish-Wilson, and kick out Pauline Hanson for Penny Allman-Payne in Queensland, and welcome David Shoebridge in NSW and Barbara Pocock in SA.” Bandt said.

OIP Staff