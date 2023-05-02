Adult film star Kyle Ross killed in a Florida car crash

Helix Studios have confirmed the death of Kyle Ross, one of their most recognisable performers.

Ross, whose real name was Arron Cumley, was killed in a single vehicle car accident in Florida where he had been on vacation. The adult film performer worked with Helix Studios for many years was 29 years old.

In the days leading up to his death the adult film star was posting content to his social media channels including videos that allegedly showed him driving irresponsibly.

He also documented an angry interaction with airline staff who refused to let him board a flight with his service dog, Hank. In later videos Cumley filmed himself sleeping in his rental car and complaining about the heat.

The adult film actor had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, a chronic medical condition that can be acerbated by heat. His dog was also killed in the accident.

“”We are heartbroken to confirm that Aaron Cumbey aka @KyleRossXXX has passed away as the result of a solo car accident this past weekend, no foul play is suspected. His family is devastated and asks for privacy during this time. We love you Kyle RIP” Helix Studios posted to Twitter on 26th April.

