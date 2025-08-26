Advocates call for urgent action to support youth experiencing homelessness

Warning: This article contains details that some readers may find distressing.

Grassroots advocacy group Australians For Mental Health is calling for urgent action to protect the mental wellbeing of young people experiencing homelessness.

The call follows new data released today by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW), which shows 13,300 children sought Specialist Homelessness Support in 2023-24 without accompaniament from a parent or guardian.

The statistics also reveal 77% of those who were already homeless when seeking support remained unhoused after engaging with services.

Australians for Mental Health Executive Director Chris Gambian says the data is absolutely heart-breaking.

“Homeless children, who are often leaving domestic violence and abuse are not getting the help they need. It’s completely unacceptable,” Gambian said.

“Having a stable and secure home is critical for mental wellbeing, especially during developmental years.”

“Teenagers are going through enough change within their own bodies, but to be struggling to feel safe and supported is tragic.”

The AIHW statistics also revealed that hundreds of children and young people seeking support had died.

“The leading cause of death for the 520 children who died in the decade to 2023 was suicide,” Gambian said.

“This has to be a serious wake up call. Homelessness can have significant effects on mental wellbeing. Australia cannot accept children dying because they are situations they have no control over.

“Mental health is influenced by so many factors, and this data demonstrates just how important the role is for other departments to play in order to address mental ill-health in Australia.

“We need more arms of government to be accountable for our mental wellbeing, because the homelessness crisis heavily affects mental health.”

Compared with other children who received assistance, unaccompanied children were more likely to report relationship/family breakdown and lack of family and/or community support as the main reasons for seeking assistance.

This cohort was also less likely to report family and domestic violence and housing crisis as the main reasons for seeking assistance.

Do you need some support?

Perth Inner City Youth Service: 9388 2791 / picys.org.au

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: info@discharged.org.au / discharged.org.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au