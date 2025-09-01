AFFL boss adamant Snoop Dogg will be great entertainment at the Grand Final

AFL boss Andrew Dillon has brushed off criticism of the AFL’s choice for Grand Final entertainment telling journalist that Snoop Dogg will definitely be taking to the stage on the last Saturday in September.

The selection of the US rapper was criticised as being out of step with the league’s values with many people expressing concern about the musicians past criminal record, x-rated lyrics and history of using homophobic slurs.

Last week Snoop Dogg appeared on a US podcast where he recounted feeling scared to go to the movies after a children’s animation had a fleeting scene featuring a rainbow family. His has subsequently apologised for his comments. The incident led to another wave of calls for the singer to be bumped from the bill.

Rapper Snoop Dogg performs a concert on stage at the Paramount Theater July 14, 2010 in Seattle, Washington. (MPH Photos – Shutterstock).

Dillon said Snoop Dogg would do a “great job” at the Grand Final.

“What I’m looking forward to over the next four weeks is the most important nine games of the year,” Dillon told reporters on Monday.

“The grand final entertainment will add to what will be an amazing spectacle … it will be at a level that we haven’t seen for a long time, he’ll do a great job.” Dillon said.

Homophobia in the AFL has been in the headlines in recent weeks due several players getting suspensions over their use of homophobic slurs during games, and the groundbreaking announcement of the Mitch Brown as the first top tier player to publicly share that they are same-sex attracted.