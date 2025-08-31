Snoop Dogg says his gay friends are showing him love

Despite his claim that depictions of same-sex families made him fear going to the movies, the rapper says friends are supporting him.

Rapper Snoop Dogg has declared his gay friends still support him and show love, despite the recent controversy surrounding his comments about same-sex parents being included in the film Lightyear.

Rapper Snoop Dogg performs a concert on stage at the Paramount Theater July 14, 2010 in Seattle, Washington. (MPH Photos – Shutterstock).

Snoop Dogg was making an appearance on the It’s Giving podcast when he shared his views on masculinity and depictions of homosexuality.

The musician complained that he’d be caught off guard when he took his grandson to see the movie Lightyear which has a fleeting scene with a rainbow family. Snoop Dogg complained about the inclusion of the scene and said it made him afraid to go to the movies.

The comments created a new headache for the AFL who were already being questioned about the performer’s suitability to be the entertainment at this year’s Grand Final.

Homophobia within the game ranks has been a focus in recent weeks following Adelaide Crows star player Izak Rankine being suspended four games over his use of a gay slur, and the groundbreaking announcement earlier this week from retired player Mitch Brown. Brown became the first top tier player to publicly share that they are same-sex attracted.

Snoop Dogg commented on the controversy when he responded to a post from a Hollywood Unlocked clip of T.S. Madison calling him out.

““I was just caught off guard and had no answer for my grandsons. All my gay friends [know] what’s up, they been calling me with love. My bad for not knowing the answers for a 6-yr-old. Teach me how to learn. I’m not perfect,” he posted.

The AFL has been under increasing pressure to drop the rapper from his Grand Final booking with rumors the league has been trying to secure Eminem as a replacement. Nova 106.9 breakfast host Nikki Osborne made the suggestion recently, but given Eminem’s own history of homophobic comments many are wondering if there’s any truth to the suggestion.

AFL great turned radio host Brendan Fevola said he believed the AFL would axe Snoop Dogg long before the crowds headed to the MCG for the Grand Final. Fevola predicted an Australian artists would be sought to fill the gap.

Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young also called on the AFL to reconsider their stance.

Snoop Dogg has a career that began in the early 1990s when he appeared on Dr Dre’s first solo release Deep Cover. His own debut album came out in 1993 and he’s made 20 more albums in the intervening years, his most recent offering Iz It a Crime? coming out in May this year.

The rapper spent time in prison prior to his move into music and has faced a raft of drug, firearm and even a murder charge during his career. The Australian government previously denied him a visa to tour the country.